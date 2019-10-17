South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker didn't waste any time mocking LeBron James' recent comments about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and the NBA's ongoing issues with China.

During Wednesday's episode, “Let Them Eat Goo," South Park Elementary switched their familiar lunch choices for some healthier options after some of the students complained. Naturally, Eric Cartman was furious with the change, which led to an argument with the students who fought for the healthy lunches and demonstrated their right to protest.

That's when Cartman channelled his inner LeBron, borrowing quotes that the Lakers' star gave when discussing the NBA-China situation earlier this week.

"Yes, we do all have freedom of speech, but at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and you're only thinking about yourself," Cartman says (H/T Hollywood Reporter). "They're trying to change people's lunch. They don't realize it harms people financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually."

As an added jab at LeBron, Cartman also did a song and dance about "Taco Tuesday."

South Park hasn't been shy when it comes to criticizing China and companies that continue to do business there, such as the NBA. In an episode that aired earlier this season, the show poked fun at LeBron and James Harden as they were on a plane to China.

The country has since banned the show from the internet.