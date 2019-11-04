In 2018, LeBron James decided to give back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio by starting the "I Promise" school which was made to give a better education to kids from disadvantaged neighborhoods. So far, the school has been a huge success and soon, the school might be able to expand to more grades and age groups.

In the meantime, James is looking at other ways to give back to the kids and today, he announced a brand new initiative called the "I Promise" village which will help provide housing to families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive, if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” James said via USA TODAY Sports. “We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.”

LeBron is one of the biggest athletes in the world and his efforts in the world of philanthropy haven't gone unnoticed. This latest effort will certainly go a long way in helping not just families but the kids within them.