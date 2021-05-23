Throughout his NBA career, LeBron James has been able to accomplish a lot and if you're a fan of his, then you have seen quite the journey play out. Last season, LeBron was able to win his fourth NBA title and this year, he is going for his fifth. That quest will begin tonight as his Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. Despite being a weaker seed, the Lakers seem destined to pull off an upset especially since they are fully healthy now.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, if LeBron and the Lakers win this series, the future Hall of Famer will be one step closer to matching Robert Horry and Derek Fisher's first-round playoff record. Both of these former Lakers greats were 16-0 in the first round and as of today, LeBron James is 14-0.

Defeating the Phoenix Suns will be no easy task especially since the Chris Paul and Devin Booker-led team had the second-best record in the NBA this season. Regardless, LeBron has had his back against the wall in the past, and it has never truly stopped him from going out and coming up on top.

Give us your predictions for this series, in the comments below.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images