LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.

Seeing as though it was Halloween last night, it was a given that there would be some uncanny occurrences in the crowd. Case in point, LeBron had a doppelganger sitting relatively close to the floor and he was caught on camera staring down LeBron who was engrossed in the game.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The lookalike was immediately noticed by social media, and he even went viral. Everyone was talking about it to the point that LeBron had to weigh in on everything that went down. As you can see in the tweet below, LeBron was both amused and flattered over the whole thing.

"AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!!" LeBron wrote. "Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL."

Perhaps the lookalike was even a good luck charm for LeBron, who proved himself once again that age doesn't mean anything when you're the best at what you do.