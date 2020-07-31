Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Los Angeles Clippers in what was easily the most anticipated part of the NBA's return to action. Fans were curious to see how these two teams would match up against each other especially since they had both been off for the better part of four months. In the end, the Lakers came out on top as they took advantage of the Clippers' lack of depth due to the absences of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the game came from LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard right at the end. The Lakers were up by two with just seconds to go and Kawhi had the ball in his hands. LeBron was tasked with defending him and provided some lockdown defense that led to the Laker win. However, at one point Kawhi turned away to pass the ball and the look on his face made for a hilarious out of context photo.

As you can imagine, this image immediately went viral and led to some pretty hilarious captions on social media. While it may seem mundane to some, there is no denying that the presence of this meme is an indicator that the NBA is back in all of its glory.

At the end of the day, what is the NBA without fans taking every little thing at face value?