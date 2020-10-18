LeBron James and the Lakers just came off of achieving basketball glory last Sunday as they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. This massive win gave the Lakers their 17th championship which is tied with the Celtics for most all-time. This is LeBron's fourth title with his third different team, and once again, he was able to claim the NBA Finals MVP award for the fourth time. Needless to say, LeBron has achieved a lot throughout his career and he deserves to take this time to celebrate and live his best life.

Well, it seems like that's exactly what he is doing, as he showed his followers on his Instagram story recently. Courtesy of Clutchpoints, we can see that LeBron spent his weekend in Las Vegas, where he was playing Blackjack and smoking a big cigar. James was rapping along to some of the music playing in the background, and it's clear he was having the time of his life.

LeBron has been through a lot this year, especially when you consider how the season lasted almost an entire year. This Lakers squad also dealt with the passing of Kobe Bryant, who was a mentor to everyone on this Lakers squad,

With the offseason upon us, LeBron deserves to kick back, relax, and enjoy the success he has carved out for himself.