Arriving in Oklahoma City one day prior to their big game (and win) against the Thunder on Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showed up to team practice to get some shots up and run drills on Thursday. Following his workout, Bron and his close friend Chris Paul headed out to a steakhouse for a fancy dinner, fuelling their bodies with only the best food available. Knowing that two of the biggest basketball superstars in the world would be soon walking out to their cars, OKC-based fans waited in the parking lot to greet the "Washed King" and let him know how excited they were to witness him playing in person the next day. Bron was quiet with his supporters but, when it came time to handling business, he came through with the loudest statement you could have imagined.



Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

You all know how it is... when you've got to let one out, you've just got to bite the bullet and do it. As he was about to enter a vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant, James lifted his left leg and let out a fart so thunderous (pun fully intended) that TMZ picked up a story on just how loud it was. Seriously though, the fact that the camera picked this up is pretty impressive. Watch the video below for context.

My life has officially gotten to the point where I'm reporting on LeBron James' gas situation. Enjoy your Saturday morning with this highly-valuable information.