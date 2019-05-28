Bronny James Jr is the son of LeBron James and at the age of 14, he's already starting to make some waves in high school basketball. He has a highlight tape out which drew the attention of many in the basketball world earlier this year and as he matures, many believe he'll be able to play for a high-level NCAA team and maybe even make the NBA someday. Yesterday, LeBron announced that his son would be delivering even more highlights to the world with his new Instagram account @real_bronny. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar joked that the account was three years in the making.

"Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @real_bronny!" LeBron wrote. "Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny! P.S. Keep y’all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up."

In just 17 hours, Bronny has been able to amass 865,000 followers and made his first post with the simple caption "Hey IG." NBA players such as Carmelo Anthony and Draymond Green commented on the picture, with Green saying "I'm at your f*cking neck this summer G!!! All gas."

Now that Bronny has made the leap to IG, perhaps we'll see some one-on-one games between him and his dad.