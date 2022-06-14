LeBron James is a champion in the NBA and as someone who has won at the highest level of his sport, he knows just how hard it is to get to the top. As a result, he also has a ton of appreciation for other sports. For instance, LeBron has shown major props to NFL players, while also giving his take on NASCAR and even Baseball.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that LeBron would also have a great deal of respect for the NHL and the sport of hockey, as a whole. In fact, LeBron recently got to bear witness to the sports' highest honor which, of course, is the Stanley Cup.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Stanley Cup finals are supposed to begin as the Colorado Avalanche look to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning who are trying to become the first team in 40 years to three-peat as Cup champions.

In the video down below, LeBron seemed pretty awestruck by the Cup which is one of the nicest trophies in pro sports. It is easily one of the largest and the various engravings around each ring make this a one of a kind piece of art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Let us know where you think the Stanley Cup ranks amongst sports trophies, in the comments down below.