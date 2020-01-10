After being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer, there were various questions as to whether or not Chris Paul would be happy with his young squad. Having traded away Paul George and Russell Westbrook, it looked as though the Thunder were trying to rebuild while using Paul as a veteran force who could teach the young kids a thing or two about the game. Somehow, the Thunder have been able to prove themselves as a formidable foe in the Western Conference and are even in a playoff spot. Most of this success rests on the shoulders of Paul who been nothing short of phenomenal for the team.

Last night, Paul pulled off some impressive moves against his former team, the Houston Rockets. In the end, the Thunder blew the Rockets out of the building. LeBron James was impressed by Paul's performance and took to Twitter to laugh about some of his incredible moves.

LeBron and CP3 are great friends and this past summer, some felt like the Los Angeles Lakers could have been a great landing spot for the point guard. Regardless, it's clear Paul has earned the respect of his peers this season and will be interesting to see whether or not the Thunder can sustain their success moving forward.