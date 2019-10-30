LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 120-91 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center last night, as they improved to 3-1 on the season and 3-0 on their home court. Of course, last night was Tuesday night aka "Taco Tuesday" - and chants of "Taco Tuesday" filled the arena at the tail end of the blow out victory.

As seen in the footage embedded below, LeBron egged the fans on and joined in on the celebration.

Prior to the game, LeBron reportedly spent $3,000 to send a local taco truck, Mariscos Jalisco, to feed the first responders at the Getty Fire base camp. According to reports, the truck served up over 600 tacos for the 150 men and women on the scene.

LeBron spoke with reporters after Tuesday's morning shoot around, explaining how thankful he is for the first responders.

Per the LA Times: