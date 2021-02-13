LeBron James is still thriving at the age of 36, and at this point, it seems like he is good for another five years. Younger NBA fans have grown up with LeBron as the star of the league and when he retires, it is going to be a very sad day. For now, however, LeBron is still displaying his greatness, and fans should be enjoying it and soaking it all in while it's still here.

On the flip side of that, there are some nights where LeBron faulters, leading to some hilarious blunders. That's what happened on Friday night as he missed a dunk while playing against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the game, LeBron's former teammate Richard Jefferson asked the Lakers star about the mishap, which led to a hilarious response from LeBron, who was self-aware about the whole thing.

“I don’t know, RJ. I really don’t know, man. I don’t know if everything is okay … the ‘Washed King‘ is really starting to catch up with me," LeBron explained.

The "Washed King" narrative has been circulating for quite some time now although LeBron hasn't let it disrupt what he sets out to accomplish with his Lakers. In the end, the Lakers still won last night, and LeBron had 28 points in the process. Based on these stats alone, it's clear that LeBron won't be going away anytime soon.

Harry How/Getty Images