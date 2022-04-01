LeBron James has struggled with injuries this season, however, if there is one thing about LeBron, it's that he always tries to battle back and stay in the lineup. Even at 37 years old, LeBron remains one of the more durable players in the league, which is a testament to his fitness. LeBron has missed the last couple of Lakers games, however, as his ankle is giving him big problems.

LeBron was expected to test the waters tonight and maybe even make an appearance against the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, for Lakers fans, LeBron came through with a troubling admission on Twitter this afternoon as he claimed that he was done for the season, and would not play another match for the Lakers until the Fall.

Well, today is April Fools Day and LeBron is known for being a prankster on social media. With this in mind, many of his fans were in the quote tweets of his post, claiming that this was just a bad April Fools joke, and that in a few minutes, he will return to the platform with an admission of guilt. So far, that admission has yet to come.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on this developing story.