LeBron James is one of the best players in the world right now, even at the age of 36. For much of his career, he was the undisputed best player in the league, and he remains at the top. With that being said, fans should know by now that he can be a clutch player, even if some analysts want to tell you otherwise. For instance, LeBron was making big shots the other night as his Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers, thanks to James' 39-point performance.

After hitting a huge three late in the game against the Pacers, LeBron stunned fans after an NSFW celebration where he motioned towards his private area and alluded to the fact that he has big balls. It was pretty hilarious although as some noted, this is the same thing Fred VanVleet of the Raptors got fined for.

Despite all of this chatter about a potential fine, LeBron decided to double down anyway as he took to his Instagram story with a still shot from the celebration. As you can see down below, LeBron captioned the photo with "big ones" while also including the "Deez Nuts" meme at the bottom. Clearly, LeBron knew exactly what he was doing with this celebration.

There are certainly going to be those who hate this, however, you can't help but admit that these sorts of things are great for the NBA's marketing off the court. A little bit of personality never hurt anyone.