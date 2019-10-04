LeBron James' Lakers Role Is Reportedly Being Shifted Around: Details

Coming into this season, there are a ton of expectations being thrust upon LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis on the team, fans feel as though they could be a real title contender although their prowess on the court remains to be seen. It's clear that LeBron is as motivated as ever to play well this season and the Lakers are hoping to get their team out of the dark ages.

Having said all that, the roster is a little disjointed although they are very talented. With this in mind, head coach Frank Vogel has a lot to think about when it comes to the team's lineup. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, during game-situation drills, LeBron has been moved to the point guard position while Davis is playing center. For most of his career, LeBron has been seen as a small forward or power forward but for now, it seems like he doesn't mind the change.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per LeBron:

"It doesn't matter to me. I do whatever it takes for us to win. So it doesn't matter. I'm a ballplayer. I'm not a point guard, I'm not a shooting guard, a small forward, power forward or a center. I'm just a ballplayer. You put me on the floor, and I can make things happen with whoever is on the floor. So, I'm just looking forward to getting out there with my teammates because it's exciting. It's fun."

For the time being, it looks as though this Lakers roster will be a work in progress. LeBron appears ready and willing to accept any position thrown his way so if you're a Lakers fan, there is plenty of reason to be hopeful.