LeBron James' special edition Nike LeBron 7 "Lakers" PE, which he first debuted during Media Day in September, is reportedly headed to retailers later this year. As seen in the IG post embedded below, the mismatched sneakers come equipped with a white base - the left shoe featuring more yellow detailing while the left opts for purple.

In addition to the mismatched Lakers colorway, Nike and LeBron James are also bringing back several other classic LeBron 7s, including the "All Star" and "Hardwood Classic Alternate" styles, as well as the unreleased "Fairfax" PE.

A release date for the Nike LeBron 7 "Lakers" colorway has not yet been announced but you can expect the kicks to carry a $200 price tag when they do finally make their retail debut. Check out some additional on-foot shots in the posts embedded below, and stay tuned for more release details.