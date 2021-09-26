LeBron James is all about preparation as he knows it's what will take his teams to the next level. With the NBA season starting in about a month from now, LeBron is looking to make sure that his team is ready for the challenges of the Western Conference. There is a belief that this team will win the championship this year, and LeBron is doing everything in his power to make sure that happens.

For instance, LeBron got his Lakers teammates together in Las Vegas this weekend, where the team held a secret minicamp at a high school. While LeBron tried to keep it all on the DL, it turns out a student was able to grab some footage which was then posted to Twitter.

Harry How/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, the footage is quite dodgy although you can clearly see some Lakers players running drills. The footage has already garnered close to 500K views on Twitter, and fans are excited with what they are seeing. The Lakers are a team on a mission, and LeBron is at the center of it as he heads into his 19th season.

When it comes to this footage, there is no doubt that it will prove useless to opposing teams, although we're sure LeBron isn't too happy with it being leaked to the public. After all, he wanted it to be a secret minicamp for a reason.