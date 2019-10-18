It shouldn't even have to be said at this point but height is more important in basketball than any other sport. Because the rim is 10-feet off of the ground, you need to be taller in order to get buckets in tight. Height matters more based on the position you play and teams tend to take these things into account when they are trying to build a squad. That's why this year, the NBA decided to change the way it measures height as they suspected teams had been faking these measurements. Now, players are measured without their shoes on.

In a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium, the heights for some of the league's biggest stars were revealed. As you can see from the graphic below, LeBron James went from 6'8 to 6'8.5, KD went from 6'9 to 6'9.5, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard went down to 6'9.75 from 6'11 while Klay Thompson is now 6'5.

These new height totals won't really affect the flow of the game or anything like that although they give more of an accurate portrayal of some of the league's stars. It seems like the NBA really wants to make an effort to be more transparent and the height issue is one of the ways they plan to do that.