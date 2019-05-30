Sneaker consignment pioneer, Flight Club, has announced a unique partnership with LeBron James Jr.'s AAU team, the North Coast Blue Chips.

The industry-first sponsorship will include custom Flight Club-designed AAU Blue Chips home and away jerseys, hoodies, basketball towels, sneakers and Flight Club duffle bags for the players. Additionally, high school sports network Mars Reel will capture content of the North Coast Blue Chips as they compete during their 2019 summer season.

“Many of the Blue Chips players grew up admiring Flight Club’s iconic brand and loving sneakers. This sponsorship means a lot to them, and we are thrilled to follow the team and capture their love and passion for the sport,” says Brandon Deyo, Founder and CEO at Mars Reel.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, LeBron James Sr. has already hand-picked some basketball shoes from Flight Club's expansive inventory for players on the team to wear throughout the summer season.

Bronny, a class of 2023 guard, will be transferring to Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles for the upcoming season, where he'll get a chance to team up with Dwyane Wade's son Zaire, a senior guard who is transferring from American Heritage HS in Florida.

Although he's just 14 years old, LeBron Jr. has reportedly already received verbal scholarship offers from several college basketball blue bloods including Duke and Kentucky.

