LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr., and Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, will soon be teammates just like their fathers were as members of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and LA Daily News' Tarek Fattal, Bronny, who will be a freshman in the fall, and Zaire, entering his senior season, will both be transferring Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

LeBron Jr. and his younger brother Bryce attended Santa Monica Crossroads this past season, but LeBron and his wife, Savannah, felt that Sierra Canyon would offer a better fit for basketball for their sons, according to Tania Ganguli. Zaire attended American Heritage High School in Florida last season.

The additions of the James' boys and D-Wade's son will continue the trend of NBA stars and celebrities sending their kids to Sierra Canyon. Last season, the boys basketball team included Scotty Pippen Jr. KJ Martin, son of Kenyon Martin, and Cassius Stanley, the son of sports agent Jerome Stanley. Additionally, the LA Times reports that celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Will Smith and Kris Jenner have all sent their children to Sierra Canyon.

Last year, both the Sierra Canyon’s boys and girls basketball teams won the CIF State Open Division championships.