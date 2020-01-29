LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were originally scheduled to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was rightfully postponed in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death. One of the best ways for LeBron to cope with the passing of Kobe was to go watch his son, LeBron James Jr., and the rest of the Sierra Canyon boy's basketball team. And they didn't disappoint.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Bronny threw down an impressive alley-oop off a baseline inbounds pass during the team's 83-57 victory over Campbell Hall.

Prior to the start of the game, players from Sierra Canyon wore Kobe & Gianna Bryant t-shirts, and both teams took shot clock violations immediately after tip-off as a further tribute to the Laker legend.

The Lakers are expected to return to the court on Friday night as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center, in a game that will air on ESPN at 10:30pm ET. Needless to say it will be an incredibly emotional scene. LeBron posted the following message on his IG account on Monday.