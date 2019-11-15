The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team will be getting plenty of nationally televised games this season, as ESPN looks to capitalize on the hype surrounding LeBron James son, LeBron James Jr, and Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire. According to the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer, ESPN will air 15 Sierra Canyon games throughout the year, starting with their matchup against Montgomery High School on November 21.

You can check out Sierra Canyon's full slate of ESPN games in the schedule embedded below.

Bronny, a Class of 2023 prospect, has reportedly already received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, although he'll likely have his pick of any of the college basketball blue bloods including the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, UNC Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins. According to 247Sports, Zaire Wade (class of 2020) has reportedly received scholarship offers from Nebraska and DePaul.

In addition to Bronny and Zaire, Sierra Canyon's team includes several five-star recruits including Kentucky signee BJ Boston, Zaire Williams and class of 2022 recruit Amari Bailey. Last year, both the Sierra Canyon’s boys and girls basketball teams won the CIF State Open Division championships.

Ahead of Sierra Canyon's ESPN debut, LeBron James gifted the team their own Nike LeBron 17 PE which you can check out here.