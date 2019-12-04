LeBron James Jr. made his first start for Sierra Canyon on Tuesday night, in place of the injured Zaire Wade, and he wasted little time making an impact on the court. As seen in the footage embedded below, Bronny threw down an effortless alley-oop dunk during the opening minutes of Sierra Canyon's 87-35 victory against Granada Hills Charter.

BJ Boston, the kid who tossed Bronny the oop, led the way for Sierra Canyon with 25 points while James finished with four points in his first career start, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Sierra Canyon, 5-0, is currently ranked third in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Bronny, a Class of 2023 prospect, has reportedly already received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, although he'll likely have his pick of any of the college basketball blue bloods including the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, UNC Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins.

In addition to Bronny and Dwyane Wade's son Zaire, the roster includes several five-star recruits including Kentucky signee BJ Boston, Zaire Williams and class of 2022 recruit Amari Bailey. Last year, both the Sierra Canyon’s boys and girls basketball teams won the CIF State Open Division championships.