LeBron James had a rough first season with the Los Angeles Lakers as the team finished in 10th place in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs. During the offseason, the team has been making significant moves to improve the roster, including the trade which brought Anthony Davis over from the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron decided to give Davis his number 23 and now, James will be wearing the number 6 like he did while in Miami. The King also revealed that he would be bringing back his signature chalk toss which was easily one of the most exciting intros in all of sports.

On Twitter today, one fan suggested LeBron should take it up a notch as he posted a photo of the Lakers star with goggles on. Of course, this is a nod to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who was famous for his sports goggles out on the court.

LeBron thought the tweet was pretty funny as he replied with a whole clip of laughing emojis. Based on this reaction, we won't be seeing the goggles any time soon, although it would probably be a hilarious sight to behold.

Heading into next season, Lebron will have to provide some Kareem-inspired leadership if he wants to give his squad an opportunity to win. Only time will tell whether or not they can get it done.