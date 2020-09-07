LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a huge night in the bubble on Sunday as they were looking to even up their series against the Houston Rockets. They were outplayed in Game 1 but in Game 2, they were able to change the narrative and came through with a massive and dominant performance on both sides of the court. Now, the series is tied at 1 game apiece and it's looking like this one could very well go the distance.

Following the game, LeBron was speaking to the media about the team's performance and what it's been like in the bubble so far. At one point, he was asked about how some players have their families in the bubble, while James doesn't. James offered a funny quip to this question, alluding to the fact that his kids have a wild mind of their own.

"There's nothing for them to do...My kids are too adventurous," LeBron joked.

This could very well be true especially since his oldest son Bronny recently signed a deal with Faze Clan. The Sierra Canyon standout has a successful Twitch channel to attend to and that probably takes precedent over watching dad drop 30 on PJ Tucker.