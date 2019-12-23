Ever since signing LeBron James, the success of the Los Angeles Lakers has rested on his shoulders. To begin this season, the Lakers were delivering some blistering pace as they even had a record of 24-3. The Lakers have now lost their last three games and sit first place in the Western Conference at a record of 24-6. Despite their good fortunes, some fans are worried now thanks to LeBron's recent injury announcement. James missed last night's game with a strained thoracic muscle and now, it is being reported that he has another injury to worry about.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, LeBron is also dealing with a slight groin injury. Around this time last year, LeBron suffered a similar injury that kept him out of the Lakers lineup for weeks. That injury is ultimately what helped push the Lakers outside of the playoff picture.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For now, it appears as though James will have to rest a few games before he can come back. The Lakers aren't putting a timetable on his return although we imagine the team will take some precautions with their star. LeBron has been adamant about not participating in load management but in this case, he may have no choice.

Stay tuned for updates on LeBron's injury status as we will be sure to bring them to you.