In promotion of Stephon Marbury's new documentary, "A Kid from Coney Island," the former NBA star turned Chinese Basketball Association legend has been making the rounds doing interviews and podcasts, speaking on everything from his basketball career to his thoughts about the late, great Kobe Bryant.

During a recent appearance on Complex’s Load Management podcast, the Coney Island kid issued some questionable remarks about those who have attempted to carry Kobe's legacy in the aftermath of his death. Specifically, Marbury was critical of LeBron James, who he says is "no real Laker."

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

When asked about the reactions to Kobe Bryant's death, Marbury explained (H/T USA Today), “I see so many people saying so many great things about Kobe and they hated Kobe and I’m like, 'hmm, this is interesting.'" He later added the following about LeBron, in particular:

“You don’t need to go get guys like LeBron to go speak and talk about what they’re going to carry and all of that. He don’t need you to carry his legacy. His legacy is already his legacy. You don’t do that. Carry your own legacy. Keep it popping and going. You not no real Laker. The real Laker fans are real laker fans. And real Laker players. So when you hear these guys saying this type of stuff and doing these type of things, I’m wondering what is it for? Is it for show or is it for real life?"

You can listen to Marbury's comments for yourself in the audio clip embedded below.