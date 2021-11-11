The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is expected to conclude next week, but before the world learns of the 18-year-old's fate, the teen took the stand. On Wednesday (November 10), Rittenhouse once again went viral after giving his testimony regarding the deaths of two men that he shot and killed during the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests. We previously reported on Rittenhouse denying that he was at fault while reportedly telling the court that he only fired his weapon after he was being threatened.

Rittenhouse reportedly traveled with his family across state lines as they believed it was their duty to arm themselves and patrol Kenosha in order to protect businesses from rioters and looters. Throughout the investigation, Rittenhouse and his team have maintained that the then-17-year-old was acting in self-defense. Rittenhouse even received support from former President Donald Trump.



Pool / Getty Images

Photos and video footage of Rittenhouse sobbing through his testimony has circulated online, but not everyone is believing that his emotions are true. LeBron James chimed in on Twitter to give his assessment of Rittenhouse's tears when he reposted a tweet by USA Today.

"What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. [rolling on the floor laughing emojis]." If convicted, Rittenhouse is facing life behind bars. Check out James's tweet and more reactions below.