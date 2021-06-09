LeBron James is officially switching back to No. 6 on his jersey next season with the Los Angeles Lakers, as reported by Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic.

The news was announced on Wednesday afternoon. The reports specify that Anthony Davis will be keeping his No. 3 jersey next season instead of switching back to No. 23, which he used with the New Orleans Pelicans.



Doug Benc/Getty Images

Previously, LeBron wore No. 6 as a member of the Miami Heat. He hasn't worn the number since then but many believe he wore the number during his best years, so we might be in for a special year from The King. The official reason for the switch wasn't reported but when the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, the original plan was for LeBron to allow him to use No. 23.

We will keep you updated as more information is released regarding the number change.

The Lakers' season ended after a disappointing first-round exit in the Playoffs. They were bounced by the Pheonix Suns after LeBron and Davis both suffered injuries. LeBron never completely healed from a high ankle injury, while Anthony Davis reaggravated a groin injury in the first round.

Do you think we'll see a different LeBron James when he puts on that No. 6?