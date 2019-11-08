LeBron James has made it known that he reps for Ohio State University, but even he can't help getting excited about the rumors about Deion Sanders taking over as head coach for Florida State. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to twitter on Friday morning to announce his full support of the Prime Time x FSU reunion.

"Man it would be so dope and just seems PERFECT for Prime Time @DeionSanders to be the HC of FSU! I mean right?? One thing about it he would get in any household on the planet to talk with a kid/parent/s. #ItsTimeforPrime"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Sanders, who played football, baseball and track at Florida State from 1986 through 1988, just recently emerged as a candidate for the Seminoles' head coaching job, according to multiple reports. Former head coach Willie Taggart was fired earlier this week following a 4-5 start to the season and the FSU athletic director is reportedly determined to have their next coach in place by the end of November.

The Hall of Famer earned All-American honors in 1987 and 1988, and he was also named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the top defensive back in the country during the '88 season. During his NFL career, Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champ and Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. His No. 2 jersey was retired at Doak Campbell Stadium in 1995.

Needless to say, Seminoles fans - and even those who don't support FSU - are hoping he gets an opportunity to coach his alma mate.