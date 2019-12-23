LeBron James is the one player the Los Angeles Lakers can't afford to lose right now. Of course, Anthony Davis is another player the Lakers need on the roster although LeBron provides leadership and a knowledge of how to win that Davis simply hasn't developed yet. After a hot start this season, LeBron appears to have caught the injury bug and is doing everything he can to get back in the lineup. James missed the last Lakers game thanks to a nagging rib injury. As we reported earlier today, he was also suffering from a groin strain.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James is considered day-to-day although sources close to the team are saying that LeBron will be good to go in time for Wednesday's Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans have been anticipating this matchup for quite a while and without LeBron, it isn't as exciting.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With LeBron in the lineup, the Lakers will certainly be able to put up a much better fight. The Clippers won the first match between these two and the Lakers will be looking for sweet revenge.

Who do you think is going to win this game? Let us know in the comments below.