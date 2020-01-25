It was a presidential moment on Thursday (January 23) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets at home, but the real highlight for LeBron James was posing for pictures with former President of the United States Bill Clinton. The Lakers star wasn't the only person excited to shake hands with Clinton as Anthony Davis, Matt Barnes, Dwight Howard, Michael Strahan, Marv Albert, and many more cruised by to say hello.

We previously reported on Bron's reaction to meeting Clinton. “Between him and Barack (Obama), my presidents, guys that I’ve just admired, when Bill was in office and obviously when Barack in office,” James said, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports. “To be able to have a personal relationship with Barack and being able to go up to Bill and he knows me, it’s just surreal.”

Bron shared a photo of his moment with Clinton on his Instagram page, but not everyone was happy with his caption."19 “4️⃣2️⃣”. As Toni Morrison said 'The first black president'," the sports star wrote. "We appreciate you still to this day! Big Bill The 🐐!! 🙏🏾💪🏾❤️👑." Of course, the first real black president was Barack Obama, and some people felt that he was taking away from the true accomplishment of the 44th president. Comments came in by the thousands, but check out a few reactions below.