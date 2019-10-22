Tonight is the night NBA fans have been waiting for. Yes, that's right, the NBA is finally back and will feature two games tonight. The first will be between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans but more importantly, the battle of L.A. will be forged as the Lakers take on the Clippers. Two dynamic duos will be going up against each other as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, although George is out right now with an injury.

LeBron seems to be excited as ever now that the season is back in full swing. Yesterday, the King took to Twitter where he likened the return of the NBA season to Christmas Eve. If you're a diehard NBA fan, it's safe to say you probably feel the exact same way.

The Lakers had a tumultuous season last year as they started off pretty bad but were able to work their way to fourth place in the Western Conference by Christmas. After LeBron James got injured, the team took a nosedive and eventually missed the playoffs for yet another season.

Coming into the 2019-2020 campaign, the Lakers are projected to be one of the best teams in the Conference and could even win the title. The Clippers are believed to be their biggest competition so James and company will be motivated to start the season off right tonight.