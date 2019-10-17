Last night was huge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fielded a roster which closest resembles what they will be playing with, in the regular season. The team destroyed the Golden State Warriors by a score of 126-93 in preseason action which certainly pleased the enthusiastic Staples Center crowd. Lakers fans were treated to a show from some of the team's stars, including a hilarious play from JaVale McGee where he faked an injury in order to get a basket on Draymond Green.

The best play of the night came from LeBron James who drove to the basket before making a no-look pass to Danny Green who made an easy three-pointer. Fans immediately took to Twitter to express just how crazy the play was and that LeBron continues to look great despite his age.

After the game, LeBron was asked about the play and according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, even James was at a loss for words. “It’s one of my … yeah it’s up there,” he said.

The whole Lakers team looked to be on point last night and if this is what fans have to look forward to this year, they are certainly in for a treat. Perhaps the Lakers could even make a deep run if their starters build chemistry at the right time. They definitely have the talent to pull it off.