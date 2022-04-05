With just a handful of games left in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference. They are right behind the San Antonio Spurs, and if they want to make it to the play-in round, they are going to need to leapfrog the Spurs. Of course, this is not going to be easy as the Lakers have to face some of the best teams in the West before the season officially comes to an end.

This uphill battle requires the team to be fully healthy, although unfortunately, this has simply not been the case. As of right now, LeBron is battling an ankle issue, and despite playing on April 1st, LeBron hasn't been able to get over the injury which first plagued him about a week ago.

Tonight, the Lakers have to go up against the league-best Phoenix Suns, and many were hoping that LeBron would be available for the game. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that will not be possible as LeBron has officially been ruled out. This means that it will be up to Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to lead the way. Needless to say, Lakers fans can expect another crucial loss amid a terrible season.

LeBron's health continues to be a developing story during this last leg of the NBA season, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.