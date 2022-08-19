LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the entire NBA, so it only makes sense that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers would seek to do everything they can to keep LeBron happy. After all, the Lakers are not in a great position right now, and they need him more than ever before, especially after last season's epic collapse.

Having said that, keeping LeBron happy is an ongoing process. It requires giving LeBron a suitable roster to work with, and the Lakers are reportedly committed to making that happen. In fact, according to Marc Stein, the Lakers have officially promised LeBron that they will continue to seek out trades and that their first-round picks will be used to lure in deals.

"L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status."

It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers can get these deals done. The trade market is pretty wild now, and the Lakers will have to give up a lot if they want that third piece to make the team shine.

