LeBron James has been tasked with being an All-Star captain this season and fans are excited for the draft which will take place prior to the game. Essentially, LeBron and Giannis Antetokounmpo will go head-to-head and draft players for their respective teams. Last year's draft was a lot of fun and featured some playful trash-talking between the two players. Heading into the 2020 NBA All-Star game, we expect even more of that.

The starters for the game have been named and as you can imagine, Anthony Davis is one of those starters. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets last night, LeBron was asked whether or not he would be picking Davis in the draft. Of course, LeBron turned it into a bit of a joke as he said "I don't know if I like him like that."

LeBron picked AD first last season which ultimately led to speculation that Davis might come to the Lakers. Eventually, that speculation became a reality and now, the Lakers are first place in the Western Conference. If Giannis is smart, he will snag AD away from LeBron in order to create an unstoppable frontcourt. Regardless, we're going to have to wait and see what LeBron chooses to do.

Who do you think LeBron should draft onto his All-Star team?