LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to ever grace an NBA court and today, he's turning 35 years old. Yes, that's right, today is LeBron's birthday and he will certainly be celebrating it with friends, family, and maybe even some of his teammates. Over the past couple of weeks, LeBron has been dealing with a slight groin injury but now, he's doing just fine. The Lakers superstar was able to get himself an early birthday gift as the team won both of their games this weekend. The first was against the Portland Trail Blazers while the second was over the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Lakers win against the Mavericks, LeBron was asked what he was wishing for today. In typical LeBron fashion, he decided to answer with a bit of a joke. As he explains, he just hopes he doesn't get hit with a party he has to pay for.

At this point in his career, LeBron can afford anything he wants although we have to agree with him here. Sometimes it's better to be frugal, especially when you're getting up there in age. At 35 years old, LeBron is looking forward to his longterm goals and lavish parties probably aren't the best way to achieve those goals.

If the Lakers win the title this year, that would be the greatest gift of all.