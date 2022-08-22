LeBron James has been showing out this summer ahead of his 20th season in the NBA. LeBron knows that last season did not end how he planned, and he is hungrier than ever to show people just how amazing he is at the game of basketball. With that being said, LeBron has been making an effort to show up to amateur games, where he is able to showcase his skills to people who otherwise wouldn't get to see them.

For instance, James showed up to Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am tournament over the weekend. His arrival at the Seattle event was highly-anticipated, and some fans could be seen camping at the arena overnight.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When LeBron eventually arrived, he was completely mobbed by fans, and eventually, the hefty fan presence became a security concern. Crawford was forced to stop LeBron's game early, after just eight minutes of action. Regardless, the fans got to see LeBron, which is not something they would have been able to do otherwise.

After the game, LeBron took to Instagram where he posted a photo of himself being mobbed while also being asked for pictures. LeBron is a bit hard to spot in the image, which led to the caption "Where's LeWaldo." Adding "Le" to anything LeBron related is a common Twitter meme at this point, which made the whole situation pretty funny.





LeBron brought a ton of eyes to the event, and we're sure Crawford was grateful. As for LeBron, we're sure he's hungry for the season to finally start.