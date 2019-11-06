Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James has been on an absolute tear to start the season and Tuesday night in Chicago was no different. Not only did LeBron take care of business on the court by posting this third consecutive triple-double, he also picked up a 'W' as he effortlessly roasted a court side heckler.

As seen in the footage embedded below, the four-time MVP turned to a fan seated behind the Lakers bench and essentially ended him with seven words: "Ya lady embarrassed to be with you.”

James posted a game-high 30 points to go along with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in L.A.'s 118-112 victory over the Bulls. According to ESPN, LeBron became the first player to post three consecutive triple-doubles for the Lakers since Magic Johnson had four in a row in 1987.

"It comes with team success for me," James said. "A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it's not in a win."

With Tuesday's win in the books, LeBron and the Lakers have now won six straight games - their lone loss coming at the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on opening night. Up next are a pair of home games, including a Friday night showdown with the Miami Heat (5-2) and a Sunday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors (4-2).