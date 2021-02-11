When Kobe Bryant first got his own signature sneaker with Adidas, many fans were left polarized by the design. As many of you know by now, the Adidas Kobe 1 and the Adidas Kobe 2 both had bizarre geometric looks to them, and in many ways, they seemed like they were perfect for an astronaut. Eventually, Kobe left Adidas for Nike but his two silhouettes with the brand remain iconic for their aesthetics alone.

Back in 2002, while LeBron James was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary's, Kobe actually gifted LeBron a pair of Adidas Kobe 2s, in a special American flag colorway that was created to honor those who passed away in 9/11. In an interview with ESPN, LeBron revealed that he wore these kicks in a high school game against Carmelo Anthony, and now, the shoe is going up for auction via Heritage Auctions. In the images below, you can see the unique aesthetic of the shoe, which features stars and stripes all over the upper.

As you can imagine, these are in high demand, with the highest bid currently sitting at over $15,000. If you would like to bid on these yourself, you can do so right here. Also, be sure to let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Heritage Auctions

