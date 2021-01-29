LeBron James has seen and experienced a lot of hecklers throughout his career although sometimes, these people go way too far and it makes some of the players, as well as other fans, fear for their safety. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when LeBron James was in Cleveland to play against his former team. James exploded in that match as he notched 46 points on the Lakers' way to a huge victory.

This all happened in the midst of a frenzy in the stands as a man by the name of Joseph Bilgen was escorted out of the arena by the authorities. According to TMZ, the man was wearing T-shirts that had some offensive phrases on them. These shirts even took aim at LeBron's mom, saying "Gloria Goes West. Starring LBJ as king narcissist."

Other shirts claimed that LeBron was a racist and a narcissist. Police noted in their report that Bilgen was getting very belligerent at times and even tried to attack one of the officers. In the end, however, Bilgen was not arrested and no charges have been brought against him.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened and it most certainly won't be the last. Regardless, these hecklers can ruin the fan experience, and it's good to see the guy get booted in short order.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

[Via]