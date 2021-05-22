Last night was huge for the NBA as the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played to determine who would get the final playoff spot. In the end, it was the Grizzlies who came out on top despite a 39-point effort from the likes of Steph Curry. Ja Morant truly shined throughout the game and he was certainly a big factor in the overtime quarter as he scored a bucket late to secure the win. Morant will now be headed to the playoffs for the first time in his career and he will have a lot to prove against the Utah Jazz.

The entire NBA world was watching last night's game, including LeBron James who has never been shy to show love to the younger generation, unlike some other generational superstars. In fact, in the midst of Morant's heroics, LeBron simply tweeted "JA!" in jubilation of what the young star was doing.

LeBron has acknowledged his admiration for Morant in the past and even noted that his kids are huge fans of the Grizzlies star. When guys like LeBron retire, Ja will be one of the players to take over the league and we're sure he's going to make the Grizzlies a contender in just a few years from now.

Needless to say, we're all very excited for what Morant has the potential to do in these playoffs.

