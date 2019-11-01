LeBron James has had to answer his fair share of questions over the years but perhaps none were more bizarre than the one he was asked on Friday prior to the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. If you're an NBA fan, then you know that the Mavs are a dangerous team because of the talents of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. As you can imagine, LeBron was asked a question about Doncic although it was the phrasing of it all that was surprising.

The reporter delivered his question with a voice that sounded as though he was straight out of a movie from the 1920s. From there, he referred to Doncic's moves as "razzmataz hop skiddily-doo" which drew some laughs from the other reporters in the scrum. LeBron seemed to handle it with grace and came back with some "razzmataz hop skiddily-doo" of his own.

Fans who saw the clip on Twitter seemed to be quite confused by what they were witnessing and in all honesty, so was LeBron. Despite this, he answered the question as if it was completely normal so salute to him. Sometimes, it can be easy to lose control due to a fit of uncontrollable laughter and he avoided it with poise.