LeBron James is a dominant force out on the basketball court and when it comes to social media, he's just as potent. When he speaks, people tend to listen, for better or for worse. Last night, James had some late night thoughts that he felt were necessary to share with all of his fans out there. In fact, LeBron took to Instagram where he offered up some fresh insight on what love is and how it can actually be compared to, yes, that's right, flatulence.

"Love is like a fart. If you have to force it, it's probably shit," LeBron's photo read. The basketball star then followed up the photo with a caption, reading: "A lot of Shitty 💩💩💩folks around here! Be aware! Glad ain’t no forcing around me and mine! Plenty of 🌹🌺🌸🌷💐 scents around here!"

With this latest piece of philosophical beauty, LeBron has gone full dad joke mode. Only a father screaming Taco Tuesday at the dinner table would come up with a gem like this. Fans in the comments section seemed pretty confused by it all and the post ended up going viral on social media as it crossed over onto Twitter. It's yet another case of LeBron's words being taken as gospel by ravenous fans.

Hopefully for LeBron, he won't have to force any love in the future.