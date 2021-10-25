LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers finally picked up their first win of the season last night as they took on the Memphis Grizzlies. In the end, the game was a lot closer than it probably should have been, although it was still a huge win for the team, regardless. Carmelo Anthony went off for 28 points all while LeBron added 19 in the win.

There was one scary moment during the game, however, as LeBron went down in the second quarter, clutching his leg and grimacing in pain. Eventually, LeBron was able to get up off the floor in order to continue the game. He ended up playing until halftime and when they came back, he continued to command the floor.

Harry How/Getty Images

After the match, LeBron spoke to reporters about the injury. He noted that it was pretty scary and that he was worried that it could be a repeat of his ankle injury from last season. In the end, however, LeBron seems to better, although he will need to be monitored over the next couple of days.

“The first thing I was thinking to myself was ‘not again’. Obviously, because it was almost kind of similar but not the same kind of play. A guy falling into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it and I couldn’t get my leg out in time,” James said. “It’s a little sore right now and obviously, it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow when I wake up. Hopefully, I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,”

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates on LeBron's condition.