LeBron James has been leading the Los Angeles Lakers on a journey this season as they currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 43-12. The team is on a five-game winning streak with their latest win coming against the Boston Celtics. It was a 114-112 slugfest that saw LeBron James score 29 points. On the other end of the court, Jayson Tatum of the Celtics was incredibly impressive as he scored 41 points and gave the Celtics a chance to win the down the stretch.

Following the game, LeBron and Tatum shared a long embrace as the Lakers superstar gave the young kid some props. LeBron eventually got on Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Tatum waiting to be put back into the game. James paired the image with a caption that essentially gave Tatum the co-sign of a lifetime.

"That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!! Keep going #YoungKing," LeBron wrote. LeBron had his fair share of matchups against Tatum while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers so he knows what the young player is capable of. Now that LeBron is a part of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, their matchups will be even more interesting.

Perhaps these teams are on a collision course for the NBA Finals. We're sure NBA fans would love to see that. How could you not?