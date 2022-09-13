Going into his 20th season, LeBron is still one of the best players in the entire NBA. He is considered to be the second greatest player ever, and this is a designation that will probably last for a very long time. If you are a LeBron fan, you have seen him blossom throughout every era of his career, and heading into this season, his supporters are excited for him to beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing points record.

With that being said, LeBron has found a great balance of work and pleasure this offseason. While he has gone on vacations with his family, he has still been spending a ton of time in the gym, which just goes to show how dedicated he is going into this new season.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

According to TMZ, LeBron is now mixing work and pleasure as he and his wife Savannah vacation in Portofino, Italy. In new images taken by paparazzi, LeBron could be seen on a yacht where he was in nothing but leggings, lifting weights.

James is finding time to work out, and it shows that he is dedicated to his craft. The Lakers need him at his best this year, and if he keeps this up, he will come into the season in some of the best shape of his life.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the basketball world.