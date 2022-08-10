LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.

According to a new report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is making some grandiose promises to LeBron. The Lakers know that they need to keep James in order to be successful, and Pelinka has seemingly come through with an intriguing pitch.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Pelinka made his feelings clear that he wants James to retire as a Laker and promised to provide him with every resource possible to compete for a championship each year he’s with the organization, sources said,” Haynes explained in his report.

With Russell Westbrook on the roster, it might not be easy for the Lakers to get those resources. Russ was not good with the Lakers last year and the team has tried to trade him, with no success. If you're LeBron, this has to be a concern, moving forward.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Let us know what you think LeBron should do, in the comments section down below.

[Via]