LeBron James is a family man and when you're not busy playing basketball, you get to spend a lot more time with your family. Over the last decade, LeBron has always been embroiled in the NBA Playoffs and has made the Finals in the last eight seasons. Now that he won't be playing in the Finals, LeBron is making sure he gets some quality time with his family and such quality time has manifested itself in everyone's favorite day of the week, Taco Tuesday.

LeBron and his son Bronny took to Instagram last night to demonstrate their family's overwhelming joy that Taco Tuesday was finally upon them. Throughout both videos, you see the three-time NBA Champion yelling at the top of his lungs as he proclaims "It's Taco Tuesday." It's the war cry the Lakers were truly missing this season. Perhaps if Taco Tuesday had been established in the Lakers locker room, they would have had a lot more chemistry.

Some of the people in the room looked absolutely mortified at LeBron's insistence at putting them in the video but that just comes with the territory. When your dad is LeBron James, you have to be prepared to have the spotlight thrust upon you, even when it occurs during a sacred night like Taco Tuesday.

There is no word on whether LeBron is a hard shell or soft shell kind of guy although if he likes his tacos like he likes his officiating, we're gonna go with soft.